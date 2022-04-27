Peasant Farmers warn of continuous hike in food prices

Dr. Charles Nyaaba is the Head of Programmes for Peasant Farmers Assoc.

High cost of production shoots up by 200%

Global food prices continue rising



Govt must take up cost for farmers, Peasant farmers



The Peasant Farmers’ Association of Ghana has indicated that food items may continue to rise due to the high cost of inputs such as fertilizers.



Head of Programmes and Advocacy for the Association, Dr. Charles Nyaaba stated that due to this, farmers cannot sell their produce at lower prices even if they record a bumper harvest.



Speaking in an interview on Joy Fm, he said, “If you look at the prices of food in subsequent days, it’s going to be very difficult because even if you hold all the factors constant because the cost of production is very high, so even if there’s bumper harvest, it doesn’t mean the farmer is going to sell his produce at lower prices. Because he will not be able to meet the cost of producing an acre if he does that.”

Mr. Nyaaba also revealed that farmers’ budgets had shot up by more than 200% this year due to the high cost of production.



“Last year, when we did our crop budget, to produce one acre of maize was costing around GH₵1,600 cedis. When we put in the current increase in input prices, we are getting around GH₵3,700 cedis for the same acre,” he stated.



His comment comes in the wake of the rising cost of food prices amidst hikes in fuel and other commodity prices. Mr. Nyaaba indicated that one factor that has significantly scaled up the cost of production, is fertilizer.



“When you take fertilizer alone, even with the government subsidy, we have over 200% increase, same with the cost of tractor services and agrochemicals. So, if a farmer has to spend that much on one acre, no matter the yield per acre, that farmer will not be comfortable selling at a lower price,” he said.



He however calls on the government to invest in agriculture to cushion farmers in the face of global rise in food prices.

“The only way for farmers to remain in business is for government to take up the cost. When you go to other countries, what they do is to cut the budget from other sectors and invest in the agriculture sector but what we did in 2022 was to reduce the agriculture budget instead by about 28% and that is unfortunate,” he added.



Meanwhile, Nyaaba lamented the unavailability of subsidized fertilizers on the market.



“The fertilizer companies are not willing to supply the subsidized fertilizer at the moment because according to them, the government still owes them GH₵86 million for what they supplied in 2020 and what they supplied in 2021, the government still owes them GH₵260 million cedis and these monies haven’t been paid yet,”



“So, it is the duty of government to settle them for them to produce the fertilizer but as we speak, we don’t have any indication as to when the government will settle them,” he added.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below: