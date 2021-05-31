Perk Biscuits rocks social media with ‘Perk Rising Star Challenge’

The Perk Rising Star Music Challenge has been launched

Source: Olam Ghana

Olam’s Nutrifoods Perk Biscuit today announced the launch of the ‘Perk Rising Star Challenge’, an exciting promotional campaign designed to unearth hidden talents and creativity among young consumers.

An entirely digital music competition, the contest is currently making waves on all social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc.) and will run until June 28. At the end of the competition, ten (10) of the best entries will be selected based on their performances regarding their level of creativity and talent displayed.



Collectively, the finalists will be rewarded GH¢12,000 in cash and gift items, including Bluetooth headsets, Perk products, and airtime, according to officials at Perk Biscuit.



Said Mrs Kabuki Owusu Atakorah, Category Manager of Perk Biscuits, “As a youth-oriented brand, we have decided to engage with this segment of our consumer group and offer them an exciting opportunity to unearth their creativity and talents and in doing so, reward their efforts with attractive cash prizes and amazing gift items. This exciting competition is open to all legal residents and or Ghanaians aged 18 and above.”



“This campaign is built on Perk Biscuit’s brand positioning as a ‘Mood Uplifter’ – that will bring a lot of energy and vitality to millions of Ghanaians and offer our target audience an opportunity to have some fun, showcase their musical skills and win some amazing prizes,” Mrs. Atakorah added.

The Perk Rising Star challenge is currently running on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with all entries expected to tag the Perk Biscuits page and use the official hashtag #Perkrisingstar to qualify.



To participate in the ‘Perk Rising Star Challenge’, consumers are required to download any of the four optional rhythmic beats using this link and sing along for a maximum of one minute using their lyrics or the Perk song lyrics. They then must video record their performance for a maximum of one minute, using a packet of Perk biscuit as their microphone.



Participants must then upload their video clips to either their Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages and include/use their lyrics as their post’s caption (in any language of their choice) and tag their entry to the Perk Biscuit official page by using the hashtag #Perkrisingstar.



“A lot has been happening in recent times and as an optimistic brand we want to spread positivity, lift spirits, and give our target audience something to smile about as well as offer our consumer's ideas to perk up their day at home and anywhere because that is what the Perk brand stands for.,” Mrs. Atakorah observed.