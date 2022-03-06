0
Peter Amewu, Ghana Railway Authority embark on test run of Accra-Tema line

Railway Line1212121311212 A photo of a Ghanaian train

Sun, 6 Mar 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A technical committee from the Ministry of Railway Development (MoRD) and the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) have embarked on a joint test run between Accra and Tema.

The test run was to ascertain the readiness of the railway line to resume passenger services.

Some minor issues were detected by the certification team and are currently being addressed by the engineers.

The team will also run a weekly test run for a month after which the railway lines will be fully operational.

Source: classfmonline.com
Hearts wins 2022 President’s Cup after beating Kotoko
