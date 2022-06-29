Petrol, LPG prices to reduce by almost 8%, diesel to go up from July 2

Petrol currently selling at almost GH¢10.10 per litre
Crude oil currently trading at 117 dollars a barrel
Diesel selling for GH¢12.20
Data from the Bulk Oil Distribution Companies have indicated that petroleum prices are expected to fall with some components expected to rise.
Petrol and LPG are expected to fall by almost 8% while diesel is expected to rise by over 3% from July 2, 2022, as reported by JoyBusiness.
The reductions have been attributed to favourable happenings on the global market according to reports.
However, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) will lessen the burden on consumers by reducing the prices of the pumps as well.
The average price of fuel increased by about GH¢1.33 per litre from June 16.
Petrol at various fuel pumps is currently selling at about GH¢10.10 per litre, whereas diesel is going for GH¢12.20.
SSD/FNOQ
