Petrol, diesel now selling at GH¢10.10, GH¢12.40 at Total

Some oil marketing companies have begun the adjustment of fuel prices from today June 6, 2022.



Total Oil has taken the lead to increase its prices.



A litre of Diesel is now selling at GH¢12.40. Petrol on the other hand is also selling at GH¢10.10 per litre.

Earlier the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) projected an upward adjustment in the price of petrol and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in the first pricing window of June 2022.



COPEC noted that the ex-pump estimations based on the Petroleum Price Indicators and elimination of taxes amounting to 15 pesewas per liter on the price build-up by the government establish an average price of Petrol and Diesel to GH¢10.949.



Thus, the average price will go up by 28 pesewas per liter over the previous window, with petrol going up by 85 pesewas but Diesel will be going down by 29 pesewas.



LPG has also been projected to sell at around GH¢10.298 per kilogram showing a reduction of about 17 pesewas per kilogram over the previous window.



"The expected increase in petrol price is primarily due to the depreciation of the Ghana Cedi against the dollar and increase in prices of processed Petrol as against slightly reduced processed prices for Diesel and LPG on the international market despite an increase in Crude Oil price," COPEC said.

