Petrol, diesel prices cross GH¢15 at various pumps

File photo a fuel pump

The prices of petroleum products on the Ghanaian market have increased at the pumps from Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

One of the market leaders, GOIL, is now selling a litre of petrol at GH¢15.25, from the previous GH¢13.60. Diesel on the other hand is going for GH¢15.90 per litre, from the previous GH¢15.52.



Other OMCs are expected to announce new fuel prices from February.



The energy think tank, the Institute of Energy Studies (IES) had earlier projected that Petrol will retail for about GH¢15 per this month.

Its prediction was between a 7% and 13% jump in the prices of petrol, diesel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), from February 1, 2023.



It is expected to last for a while when the Cedi stabilises.