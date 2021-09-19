Petroleum Commission calls for collective compliance with local content directives

File photo of workers on a oil rig

The CEO of the Petroleum Commission, Mr. Egbert Faibille Jnr. has urged the leadership of the Ghana Oil and Gas Service Providers Association (GOGSPA) to support the Commission’s local content development efforts in the industry.

He made this statement during a courtesy call earlier this week by the Executives of GOGSPA to congratulate him on his re-appointment as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of the Petroleum Commission for a second term.



At the meeting, both parties discussed the strides that some companies had made to promote local content in the industry. He however raised concerns about non-compliance to local content regulations and directives by some members of the association.



“Based on a familiarisation visit undertaken some months ago, it’s been quite disappointing to observe that some members of the GOGSPA are not supporting government’s efforts to develop local content in the industry. As an association, GOGSPA needs to advise its members to comply with government’s directives to build an industry that encourages local participation,” said Mr. Faibille.



In addition, the Director, Local Content at the Commission, Mr. Kwaku Boateng acknowledged GOGSPA’s efforts to support local content development in the industry but encouraged the association to put in more efforts to call non-complying members to order.

“GOGSPA has been a resourceful partner over the years. As a trade association, you have a role to play to ensure compliance in developing local content,” he said.



“The Commission has generally been quite lenient with non-complying members; going forward we may have to change that strategy to ensure compliance with local content directives,” he added.



In response, leader of the delegation and Executive Secretary of GOGSPA, Mr Nuetey Adzeman thanked the Commission for the support offered over the years and assured that measures will be put in place to support local content development.



The two parties agreed to organise seminars to clarify the Commission’s expectations from industry players on joint venture arrangements, state of insurance(s) in the industry and local content developments