Petroleum Hub will ignite interest in investors – Deputy Minister

Deputy Minister for Energy, William Owuraku Aidoo with CEO of LUSPA, Mr. Kwadwo Yeboah

Deputy Minister for Energy, William Owuraku Aidoo has said that the government’s move on the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC) will ignite more interest in investors and foster good partnerships in the nearer future.

He made these remarks when he represented the Hon. Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh in a meeting with senior officials of the Petroleum Hub and Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority (LUSPA) on Tuesday 9th August 2022 at the ministry.



The purpose of the meeting was for LUSPA to make a presentation on its spatial planning proposals to the Ministry in respect of the setting up of the Petroleum Hub in the Western Region in line with the government’s vision to set Ghana as a competitive destination in the sub-region for refined petroleum, petrochemical products, and services to spur Ghana’s industrialization agenda while ensuring orderly spatial development and sustainable environmental management.

In his remarks, the CEO of LUSPA, Mr. Kwadwo Yeboah, underscored that his outfit had painstakingly crafted the spatial plan for this vision and hoped that the PHDC would ensure that these goals are achieved in the process of implementation.



Mr. Owuraku Aidoo also emphasized that this plan would encourage investors to partner with this vision. “With this plan, I am confident that investors will have comfort and a great sense of assurance of our system should they partner with us”, he said.