Phase 1 of Zoomlion's free community disinfection ends as GCB, UG Medical Centre, others benefit

Lola Asiseh Ashitey, Project Coordinator for Jospong/Zoomlion Free Community Disinfection Campaign

The Phase one of community disinfection campaign by Waste management giant, Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) has come to a climax with several public institutions benefiting.

The nationwide exercise which forms part of Zoomlion’s corporate social responsibility dubbed: “Free Community Disinfection Campaign” is to help combat the new variant of the virus and curb its rate of transmission in public institutions.



It would be recalled that the Ghana Health Service recently announced a surge in Ghana's covid-19 cases and urged the public not to let their guards down.



This necessitated ZGL to embark on this all important exercise to rid public institutions off any COVID-19 tendencies.



Sunday, January 31, 2021, saw the climaxing of the Week long Campaign where public institutions including GCB, Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, University of Ghana Medical Centre, Esidem Hospital which is a private hospital, among others benefitting.



Other institutions which benefited from the Campaign at the start of the campaign include the Headquarters of the Ghana Prisons Service Headquarters, the Premier Soccer Academy, the Remah Ghana Orphanage, the National Bureau Investigations (NBI) and the Nsawam Prisons.

Mrs. Lola Asiseh Ashitey, the Project Co-ordinator for Jospong/Zoomlion Free Community Disinfection Campaign spoke to the media indicating that the week long campaign has been very impactful as those institutions disinfected would be safe from covid-19 adding that the mission of Jospong/ Zoomlion group is to improve the lives of the people.



“Every day we see this become a reality. The campaign is one of the things to showcase our mission the more. We are excited when the people are excited”, she said.



The Project Coordinator also revealed that about 3,000 disinfections have been done across the country as part of the campaign.



She added that the company, starting next week, will be focusing more on other regions apart from the Greater Accra to enable those regions to also benefit from the campaign.



Touching on today’s disinfections, she said “We just came from the Ghana Commercial bank Headquarters. We’ve done the Zenith bank and as I speak to you, our people are at the Academy of Arts and Sciences and here we are at the University of Ghana medical centre”.

“All our buses and equipment are in the communities. We are at Nmaijor , we are in Ashaiman and Tema Newtown as I speak to you”, she added.



Mrs. Asiseh-Ashitey stressed that all these efforts are geared towards the fight against covid-19 to make Ghana the safest country devoid of covid-19.



She later advised the public to continue adhering to the protocols since Ghana is still not out of the woods yet maintaining that “ we need to complement the efforts of government and private institutions to combat the virus".



















