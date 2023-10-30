Phase 2 of PFJ will make Ghana establish a strong comparative advantage in the production of diverse cash and food crops – Prez

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo on Thursday, 26th October 2023, held a meeting with Ghana’s international partners to discuss one of our nation’s most important sectors – the food and agriculture sector.

He applauded the longstanding commitment of their respective governments to Ghana’s economic progress – a commitment which he said has contributed significantly to making agriculture a major driving force behind the growth of the Ghanaian economy, with the sector maintaining an average growth rate of 5.9% over the past six (6) years, up from 2.9% we inherited in 2017.



The President further indicated at the meeting that the second phase of the Programme for Planting for Food and Jobs is poised to continue the transformation of Ghana’s agricultural landscape.



According to him, his administration has shifted our approach from a subsidy policy to an input credit system that accommodates all participants in the agricultural value chain.

He explained that the programme’s design places a strong emphasis on commercial agriculture, with a cascading effect on all stakeholders, from production to processing, distribution, and marketing.



He said this comprehensive approach will stimulate economic activities within the sector, generate employment, support industrialisation, boost exports, increase incomes, foster rural development, and propel overall economic growth.



“We anticipate that, by the end of the five-year implementation period, Ghana will have achieved enhanced food security, and established a strong comparative advantage in the production of diverse cash and food crops and poultry products. Additionally, we aim to leverage competitively the opportunities presented by the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA),” he added.