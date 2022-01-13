Phase one of largest hydro-solar system in West Africa completed - Akufo-Addo

The 1MWp floating Solar PV system is located on the Bui reservoir

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that government has completed the first phase for one of the largest hydro-solar systems in West Africa.



The president in a tweet on Tuesday, January 11, affirmed that his administration remains committed to making key investments in renewable energy for the benefit of all Ghanaians.



“The Government of President Akufo-Addo has completed the first phase of West Africa’s maiden and biggest hydro-solar system,” an infographic contained in a tweet by the President said.

The construction of the hydro-solar system was undertaken by the Bui Power Authority.



It is made of a 1MWp of a proposed 5MWp floating Solar PV system located on the Bui reservoir.



