Piccadilly biscuits, Hi-Lynks Communication donate to Chief Imam as Ramadan commences

Hi-Lynks Communication Ltd CEO Stephen Essoun with the National Chief Imam

Source: Hi-Lynks

Piccadilly Biscuits Ltd, has donated some items to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu and the Muslim community as the 30-day fasting known as Ramadan begins.

The donated items included different varieties of Piccadilly biscuits such as Choco Cookies, Gem, Coreen, Finest Crackers, Malt & Milk, and popcorn, worth over GH¢20,000 in addition to an undisclosed amount of money.



Presenting the items in a short ceremony organized by Hi-lynks Communication Ltd and held at the Chief Imam's residence, Brand Ambassador of Piccadilly, Mikki Osei Berko, indicated that the brand believes in giving back to society and as it marks 65 years of existence and operating in Ghana, it deems it appropriate to present the listed items to National Chief Imam and Muslims as they embark on their annual fasting exercise.



Deputy Managing Director, Piccadilly Ltd. Millicent Kaba, stated that Piccadilly has been operating in the country for the past 65 years and have served the public with top quality Biscuits without compromise and will continue to do the same, even as it seeks to diversify into different products in coming years.



"We are 65 years in business and as part of our corporate social responsibility, we do donations and give back to society.



"So, as our Muslim brothers and sisters are fasting, we need that they sometimes take their beverages with biscuits and so we came to donate to the Chief Imam to also share with his people," she said.



On his part, the Chief Imam, Sheikh Sharubutu, expressed his profound gratitude to the management of Piccadilly for their support, indicating that it came at the right time when they are about to start Ramadan, and prayed for the blessings of Allah to multiple their productivity and make the brand a successful.

"I always say that we Ghanaians must always be grateful to Allah, because we have enjoyed abundant peace as a nation when almost all the countries around us encounter violence and war situations.



"I hope if as a nation we show gratitude and thankfulness to Allah, he will continue to favour us and bless us with more peace and good success. May Allah grant us all peace," he said.



Stephen Essoun, CEO of Hi-Lynks Communication Ltd, indicated that such historic visits to His Eminence the National Chief Imam will continue as the Muslim community embark on the month-long fast.



“We have been here before. In 2019 we came to present items to His Eminence during the Ramadan period but due to COVID-19 restrictions, we couldn’t make it in 2020 but we are back stronger in 2021 and we assure the Muslim community and the Chief Imam that there will be more presentations,” he said.



Ramadan, in Islam is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and the holy month of fasting. Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, self-improvement, and heightened devotion and worship. Muslims are expected to put more effort into following the teachings of Islam. The fast (sawm) begins at dawn and ends at sunset.



