Place premium price on cashew - NDC MP to government

The cashew crop

The Member of Parliament for Techiman North, Madam Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare is calling on the government to place a premium price on cashew just as cocoa in order to motivate cashew farmers.

She made this call in Parliament on Thursday, November 4, 2021, when she made a statement to draw the attention of the government on some processes and challenges the cashew farmer goes through before they can produce cashew.



She said aside from these challenges, there is no existing market, hence some people would go to these farmers and buy their cashew at very low prices, which in the long run discourage farmers.

Madam Adjare further urged the government to establish factories around these areas where cashew are grown to help process the fruits, which would also assure producers of already market whenever their products are ready.



She concluded by asking the government to add value to the cashews we produce in order to generate enough revenue from it, instead of exporting the raw fruits for very little money.