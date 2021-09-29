Plans to introduce key reforms at NLA far advanced – Director-General

Sammi Awuku is Director-General of the NLA

• The NLA plans to implement a number of key reforms

• The reforms will focus on enhancing conditions of service and operational robustness



• Director-General of the NLA, Sammi Awuku said this during a working visit



The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the operational robustness of the outfit is paramount.



According to Director-General of the Authority, Sammi Awuku, there are plans to introduce key reforms which will include staff promotion, enhanced conditions of service which fall under the reviewed public service commission document.

Sammi Awuku addressing staff during a working visit of the municipal and local district offices of the NLA in the Volta Region said the reforms are currently before the authority’s board awaiting approval.



“I am targeting one thing only and that’s how to make situations better at the authority because the president brought me here to make things better. There is something I can assure you, and that’s there’s going to be a new arrangement with the operators of our online systems. Another thing I can assure is that we have a streamlined system for all of us to engage,” Awuku is quoted to have said by Asaase Radio.



He, therefore, gave the assurance that the current leadership of the NLA was poised to propel the fortunes of the organisation to attain higher feats.



The Director-General on the other hand warned private lottery agents and individuals who operate without acquiring licenses, adding the Authority will soon clamp on the persons who flout the directive.