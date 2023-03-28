Plant more trees to help minimize negative impact of climate on economy, human life – EPA

File photo of a tree planting exercise

Dr. Emmanuel Takyi Obeng, Acting Director of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Climate Change Unit, has urged Ghanaians to invest in tree planting to help sustain the environment.

He stated that such initiatives would aid in increasing climate resilience.



He said that we need to replenish the ecosystem through tree planting because deforestation has resulted in the extinction of some animal and tree species in Ghana.



Mr Obeng explained that the illegal felling of trees and indiscriminate disposal of waste have contributed to our poor weather conditions and hurt human life.



In an interview with Rainbow Radio 87.5FM’s Frontline, he stated that climate change has made Ghana’s rainfall patterns increasingly unpredictable and erratic.



He also indicated that there is an increase in temperature, which could have serious consequences for the agricultural sector.



These issues, he lamented, had increased the rate of meningitis infections, which were previously limited to the northern part of Ghana but have now spread to other parts of the country.

He revealed that the EPA will from tomorrow, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, launch Climate Change and Green Economy Week.



The week-long celebration will sensitize the public about climate change through several activities, such as keynote speeches from high-level officials, a parade, an award, educational initiatives, youth dialogues and more.



"Climate change is having an increasing impact in Africa. Warming temperatures have disrupted rainfall patterns, dried up water resources, and impacted agriculture across the continent, particularly Ghana,” he said.



The Climate Change and Green Economy Week have been organized since 2016 as part of the country’s Climate and Green Economy Learning Strategy.



The ceremony is organised to raise awareness about the role public education can have in increasing understanding of the challenges posed by the climate crisis and creating broad, community-driven action to try to stem its effects in the long term.