Planting for Food and Jobs unsustainable, review it - Peasant farmers to govt

Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana has described as unsustainable, government's Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

According to the Head of Programmes and Advocacy for the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana, Charles Nyaaba, government needs to review the policy for farmers to fully benefit from it.



Speaking on Citi News on Monday, October 24, 2022, he indicated that the time was right for government to invest more in the agricultural sector amidst the economic challenges.



He said, “Per our conversations with the policymakers in the Ministries, it suggests that the Planting for Food and Jobs is not sustainable, the budget does not support that. So it has to be reviewed in a way that the Ministry of Finance does not pump more money into it. We do not think it is the way to go.”



“We think there could have been a better way of going about it. We could have considered better ways of improving the implementation of the programme. This is the time we need to invest in the Agricultural sector,” he stated.

Planting for Food and Jobs is a flagship agricultural campaign of government with five implementation modules.



The first module PFJ (Crops) aims to promote food security and immediate availability of selected food crops on the market and also provide jobs.



