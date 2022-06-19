Plastic tank manufacturing firm ordered to halt operations after gas explosion

The plastic tank manufacturing firm was gutted by fire

A plastic tank manufacturing firm working within the Kumasi Shoe Factory has been asked to suspend operations following a gas explosion at their premises.

The incident which happened around 11:00 am, Friday also left two cars burnt and other buildings destroyed. The gas tanker is reported to have been discharging fuel into the company’s cylinder when it caught fire.



Firefighters who rushed to the scene launched an immediate evacuation to avert a possible disaster.



Ashanti Regional Fire Commander, ACFO 1 Henry Giwah, who gave an account of what happened at the scene said the team was yet to record any casualties.



“We were able to mobilize about five more fire tenders to manage the situation. From our investigations, there is this gas tanker who came to offload gas and in the process of doing that there was a fire outbreak. [The workers] couldn’t manage it and so they ran away and it escalated”, Giwah said stressing that: “So far I don’t have any data of an injured person”.

The Ashanti Regional Director of the Environmental Protection Agency, Samuel Oteng who visited the scene, said his outfit has begun engaging relevant stakeholders on the issue.



“What they need to do is suspend the work they are doing and do a very good report for us to meet together with the first service and other stakeholders, including the National Petroleum Authority,” he said.



“We have spoken to the management team, and they have agreed, so they do not create fear and panic,” Mr. Oteng added.