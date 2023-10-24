Police confirms deposit of GH¢2.5 million from NAM1 at BoG

Nana Appiah Mensah is CEO of defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold

Contrary to earlier reports, the Ghana Police Service has confirmed the receipt of GH¢2.5 million from the Chief Executive of embattled gold dealership firm, Menzgold.

According to the police, the money has been sent to the Bank of Ghana in the Police Exhibit account for the attention of the Court.



"The Police, on the advice of the Office of the Attorney-General, on Friday 20th October 2023, received an amount of GH¢2.5 Million from suspect Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as Nam 1.



"The said amount has been deposited in the Police Exhibit account at the Bank of Ghana (BoG) for the attention of the Court.



"The amount is part of investigations into petitions received from some customers of MenzGold Ghana Company Limited and Brew Marketing Consult Limited, currently before the Accra High Court against suspect Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as Nam 1," a post by Ghana Police Service on X read.



According to earlier reports, the amount was set to be distributed to customers who have followed the company's protocols and validation processes during the settlement period.



Eligible customers are urged to strictly adhere to the dates provided during the completion of the necessary forms to ensure a smooth and efficient disbursement of their funds.

Menzgold is said to be in the process of furnishing police with a list of customers scheduled to receive payments.



