Policy to regulate special economic zones in the offing - Mike Oquaye

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA), Michael Oquaye Jnr, has disclosed that a policy to regulate special economic zones in the country is in the pipeline.



He further said the policy document to regulate special economic zones [an area in a country that is subject to different economic regulations than other regions within the same country] will help attract and boost foreign direct investment (FDI).



Mike Oquaye Jnr said this at a workshop on the contribution of SEZs to economic diversification in Africa in the context of Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in Accra on Wednesday, June 3, 2022.



Various stakeholders, during the workshop, discussed the role special economic zones can play in the economic diversification in Africa.

The workshop was in line with government’s vision to make Ghana the manufacturing hub of Africa, as well as transform the country into a high growth economy capable of creating decent jobs for the youth.



“Private sector investments leveraged through project activities, including investment to develop SEZs and industrial parks and early-stage or risk financing for SMEs and start-ups in non-resource sectors. One of the key agencies that will help achieve this objective is the GFZA,” Mike Oquaye Jnr is quoted to have said by Graphic.com.gh.



