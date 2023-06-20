1
Menu
Business

Politicians inexperienced to manage TOR – IES

Tema Oil Refinery 1 File photo

Tue, 20 Jun 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Institute of Energy Security (IES) has said the current politicians managing the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) are inexperienced to manage it.

This comes on the back of challenges in revamping the refinery which has not been functioning for years now.

Some stakeholders in the oil industry are kicking against the public private partnership to revamp TOR.

Commenting on the development on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, the Executive Director for IES, Nana Amoasi VII stated that the best way to revamp TOR is through partnership.

“To ensure that you have competent people running it, competent people managing TOR. Today the politicians that are managing TOR are not experienced and have no expertise. It means that they don’t even understand the fuel matters to even plan how they bring crude in and out.

“Since the creation of TOR, if you don’t have capital you cannot revamp the existing one and you cannot refine the fuel with the current standard. What you must do as owner of TOR if you don’t have the capacity to run you fall back to third party support,” Nana Amoasi VII stated.

According to him, if the government keeps the 100 percent stake that will mean it has agreed to keep the assert malfunctioning.

“Public, Private Partnership is everywhere and you can find it in many countries. For us at IES the common sense is to pick part of your equity to a private partner that is able to bring in the capital for you and bring the expertise to run it. Own a minority stake and show that you move from the realm of political management to proper management.”

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia brags about ‘stealing’ Opare Ansah from Alan
Ghana Police officer caught beating up a civilian in public
Nogokpo spokesperson speaks after Agyinasare misses 14-day ultimatum
Sarkodie impregnated me, refused to accept responsibility - Yvonne Nelson
Supporters overwhelm Gyakye Quayson with uplifting anthem at rally
Manhyia shares video evidence of how Antoahene challenged Otumfuo
Manhyia fines pastor for snatching another man's wife
Miracles Aboagye is an antidote to Sammy Gyamfi - Adom-Otchere
Mahama reacts to Quayson’s criminal case being heard daily
Alleged audio: What Owusu Bempah said about IGP, Akufo-Addo