Poor board selection to blame for underperformance of state-owned enterprises - IoD

President of the Institute of Directors-Ghana, Rockson Dogbegah

Source: GNA

Rockson Dogbegah, President of the Institute of Directors-Ghana (IoD-Gh), has blamed the underperformance of some state-owned enterprises on poor board selection and recruitment strategies.

He noted that membership of such boards was mostly based on political affiliations with a focus on political party loyalty and not good governance.



Mr. Dogbegah, also the Chairman of the African Corporate Governance Network (ACGN) Chair’s Forum, said this at the launch of the Institutionalisation of the Africa Corporate Governance Week under the auspices of the African Corporate Governance Network (ACGN) Chairs’ Forum, held virtually.



The African Corporate Governance Network (ACGN) is a collaborative network of director membership organisations, formed in 2013 to promote effective corporate governance on the African continent.



The ACGN Chairs’ Forum was formed to create the appropriate synergy among Chairmen or Presidents of Corporate Governance Institutions of ACGN to pursue the growth and development of ACGN and Corporate Governance in Africa, among others.



Mr. Dogbegah said there was the need to move away from the practice of poor board selection and recruitment for good governance and the growth of state-owned entities.



He asked governance institutions and stakeholders, including the media to advocate for the appointment of only qualified directors onto boards to ensure that organisational objectives were achieved.

Mr. Dogbegah called for an “enforceable” national code of ethics for boards across the continent to strengthen and make them effective.



Professor Mervyn King, Chairman, King Committee on Corporate Governance in South Africa, charged directors to aspire for quality leadership and governance.



Corporate governance is the practice of ensuring a corporation conducts itself accountably, fairly, and openly in all its dealings.



Ms. Emily Mburu-Ndoria, Director, Directorate of Trade in Services, Investment, Intellectual Property Rights and Digital Trade, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, said good corporate governance was a requisite for attracting foreign direct investment.



"We know that investors are ready to pay a substantial premium for good corporate governance in Africa," she said.



She said corporate governance institutions on the continent had a huge responsibility for creating a corporate governance framework and stimulating a corporate governance culture.

Ms. Mburu-Ndoria said it was imperative for member states to take appropriate measures to develop effective corporate governance towards the effective implementation of AfCFTA.



IoD-Gh, a member of the African Corporate Governance Network (ACGN), is a professional organisation registered under the Professional Bodies Act 1973 (NRCD 143) mandated with advocacy, training, and research in corporate governance.



It is committed to the professional practice of Corporate Directorship with the aim to champion director professionalism and development through good corporate governance for the benefit of organisations, stakeholders, and the prosperity of the country.



The Institute was founded in 1903 and incorporated by the Royal Charter in 1906 to support, represent and set standards for business leaders nationwide.



It also promotes the public benefit of high levels of skill, knowledge, professional competence, and integrity on the part of directors and good corporate governance.