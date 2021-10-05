Port charges to be streamlined – Deputy Transport Minister

Frederick Obeng Adom, Deputy Minister of Transport

The Deputy Minister of Transport, Frederick Obeng Adom, has said the government is earnestly working on streamlining port charges to help reduce shipping and logistics costs in the country. According to him, the move is critical as it is an avenue the nation can use to maximize revenue if collection procedures and the cost attached to services are made more flexible.

Speaking at the 4th edition of the Ghana Shippers’ Awards, the Deputy Minister, Frederick Obeng Adom, said: “the move this year to streamline charges at the port and reduce cost is one of the key interventions that government is keen on implementing to ensure that shippers and shipping services providers remain competitive in the global shipping and logistics industry.”



He said in February this year, a team of stakeholders comprising the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) and Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) toured the sub-regional port of Dakar, Lome and Lagos to gather data on port charges and other fees.



“The aim was to give Ghana a comparative view in the ongoing process of reviewing the structure of our port cost and its implication on shippers and shipping service providers. The government has received the report, and it is receiving the attention from the economic management team,” the Deputy Minister said.



GSA



On her part, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA), Benonita Bismarck, acknowledged the fact that the sector has gone through some torrid times as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed optimism for the future as the shipping and logistics sector has proven to be resilient and adapted to the new normal quickly.

“On behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority, I wish to use this opportunity to salute and congratulate all importers, exporters and shipping service providers for their perseverance and continued dedication to their work during this abnormal period. We are all winners as we have been able to face the pandemic through innovative ideas and business solutions,” Ms Bismarck said.



The 4th Ghana Shippers Awards was organized by Globe Productions in partnership with the GSA, Maritime Authority, GPHA with support from the Graphic News App plus.



Special recognition awards (SMEs)



Special recognition awards seek to recognize Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) or shippers for their immense contribution in terms of taxes and job creation to the economy of Ghana. Winners include Touch Skies Ghana, Infinity Links, Edtex Limited, Talensi Limited, Georgidus Enterprise and Milani Limited.



Special Recognition Awards (Big corporates)

This category of awards is to recognize individuals and companies that play a significant role in the growth and development of the maritime and shipping industry and contributed immensely in terms of taxes and job creation to the economy of Ghana. The winners are Outstanding Contribution to the Shipping Industry, Fueltrade; Discovery of the Year, Derick Boateng of Axiss Shipping Company; and Industry Leadership Award, Alex Atakorah – Amaris Terminal.



Entrepreneurial Excellence Award, James Gnanaraj Rajamani – Kingdome Exim Group of Companies; Excellence In Leadership Award, Marwan Traboulsi – Air Ghana; Outstanding Leadership Award, Dr Daniel Mckorley- CEO of McDan Group; and Chris Chinebuah, Executive Chairman, Fueltrade; Company of the Year, Global Cargo and Commodities; Personality of the Year, Nick Danso Adjei – Ghana Link Network Services; Entrepreneur of the Year; J.K. Ahiadome – J. K Ahiadome Transport & Company; and CEO of the Year, Christophe Monmarche- Sevenlog.



Competitive awards



Reporter of the Year, Grace Nana Esi Boateng – Oman Fm; Handicraft Exporter of the Year, Delata Ghana; Indigenous Beverage Exporter of the Year, Nestlé Ghana; Air Freight Solution Provider of the Year, McDan Shipping Company; Sea Freight Solutions Provider of the Year, Axiss Shipping Company; Dry Bulk Importer of the Year, B5 Plus; Emerging Brand of the Year, Basileia Shipping & Logistics; Promising Terminal Operator of the Year, APM Terminals Ghana; Road Haulier of the Year, J K Ahiadome Transport & Company, Excellence in Marine Inspection & Survey, Benmarine Offshore Services Limited; and Consultancy Service Provider of the Year, Times-End ‘C’ Computers.



Courier Service Provider of the Year, DHL Ghana; Customer Service Award of the Year, Aviance Ghana; Custom House Agent of the Year, Sevenlog; Excellence In HSEQ Award, Swissport Ghana; Air Cargo Carrier of the Year, Air Ghana; Excellence In Innovation & Technology, Ghana Link Network Services; Maritime & Logistics Insurer of the Year, Sic Insurance Plc; Financial Service Provider of the Year, Ecobank Ghana Plc; Ground Cargo Handler of the Year (Air), Aviance Ghana; Warehouse of the Year, LMI Logistics; Marine Service Provider Of the Year, Benmarine Offshore Services; Non-Traditional Exporter of the Year, B5 Plus; and Promising Freight Forwarding Company of the Year, Axiss Shipping Company.

Promising Company of the Year, Amaris Terminal; Promising CCEO of the year, Chris Goodsir – Swissport Ghana; Terminal Operator of the Year, Meridian Port Services; Best Growing Company of the Year, Kingdom Exim Group of Companies; Logistics Service Provider of the Year; J K Ahiadome Transport & Company, Global Cargo And Commodities; Trade Facilitation Organisation of the Year, Ghana Link Network Services; Excellence In Corporate Social Responsibility, Nungua Warehouse Group of Companies; Freight Forwarder of the Year, Trans Global Logistics; Local Content Award of the Year, Tullow Ghana; Brand of the Year, McDan Group; Transparent Shippers of the Year, Tullow Ghana, Nestle Ghana, Nungua Warehouse Group Of Companies.



Performance awards



This category of awards seeks to highlight and award high-performing import and export Shippers based on the volume and value of their imports and exports. It also identifies operators that have exhibited above par performance based on data on their operations. The winners are Liner Importer of the Year, La Bianca Company; Shipping Agent of the Year, Supermaritime Ghana; Liner Operator of the Year, Maersk Ghana; Liquid Bulk Operator of the Year, Inchcape Shipping Services; Dry Bulk Operator of the Year, Supermaritime Ghana; and Shipper of the Year, Wilmar Africa.