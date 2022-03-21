Portions of E-Levy funds will go into youth employment initiatives – Government

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Government has said portions of the revenue expected to be generated from the E-Levy if passed will be used to support entrepreneurship and youth employment program.

The government is seeking to get parliament to approve the E-Levy that was introduced in the 2022 budget statement despite the resistance it met from opposition lawmakers.



But the Presidency in a tweet on Monday, March 21 said, “A portion of the proceeds from the E-levy will be used to support entrepreneurship and youth employment program.”

It added, “As part of efforts to increase youth employment and entrepreneurship, Government will support other targeted and youth employment-focused interventions such as the Community Improvement Initiative.”



