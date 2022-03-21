0
Menu
Business

Portions of E-Levy money will go into entrepreneurship, youth employment programme – Govt

Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta Nyhutygghb Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Mon, 21 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

Government has said portions of the revenue expected to be generated from the E-Levy if passed will be used to support entrepreneurship and youth employment program.

The government is seeking to get parliament to approve the E-Levy that was introduced in the 2022 budget statement despite the resistance it met from opposition lawmakers.

But the Presidency in a tweet on Monday, March 21 said, “A portion of the proceeds from the E-levy will be used to support entrepreneurship and youth employment program.”

It added, “As part of efforts to increase youth employment and entrepreneurship, Government will support other targeted and youth employment-focused interventions such as the Community Improvement Initiative.”

Source: 3news.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Five major decisions made by gov't to rescue Ghana’s economy
It's time for disastrous Ofori-Atta to go home – Ablakwa
Black Stars players who have arrived in camp so far
Why the Black Stars are trending on social media
We are Ghana, we have what it takes to beat Nigeria - Black Stars coach Otto Addo
We are ready - Chris Hughton sends warning to Nigeria
I’ll sue the military band if the man I slapped isn’t arrested - Afia Schwarzenegger
'I'm safe in the custody of my own people' - Slain L/Cpl Nyame's words to girlfriend
Ghanaians slam GFA over inaccessibility of GFA app
Hearts of Oak's Dennis Korsah earns late Black Stars call-up
Related Articles: