1
Menu
Business

Possible replacements for Ofori-Atta Akufo-Addo should consider – Senyo Hosi

Senyo Hosi Ne.jpeg Senyo Hosi

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A financial and Economic Policy analyst Senyo Hosi, has short-listed some Ghanaians who are well vested in economic matters and can replace the Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to Senyo, it is time for the President to choose someone who will restore confidence to investors and also bring about political stability in the country.

In an open letter to the President, he said, “It is time for a technocratic and meritocratic appointment of one truly respected and accepted by the financial markets and across the political divide.

"I highly recommend you consult key stakeholders in the local and international markets (Banks, fund managers, Multilateral agencies, etc.) in your shortlisting and considerations,” he added.

He noted further that the following names are worth considering:

1. Dr. Maxwell Opoku Afari – First Deputy Governor, BoG

2. Mr. Albert Essien – Former Ecobank Group CEO

3. Mr. Simon Dornoo – Former President of GAB and current Chairman, ESLA PLC

4. Dr. Paul Acquah – Former Governor, BoG

5. Dr. Abdallah Ali-Nakyea – Tax Policy Expert, Lawyer, Economist & Lecturer

For the now vacant position of a minister of state in charge of finance after Charles Adu-Boahen’s sack, Senyo Hosi noted that the Finance Ministry must lead the charge as the size of government remains a challenge and a cause of worry for many Ghanaians.

He said: “As the size of government remains one of concern, there is no doubt that the Ministry of Finance should lead the way in its resizing.”

“ I recommend the following for consideration as the replacement for the Minister of State for Finance,” he added.

1. Mr. Kwamena Asomaning – CEO, Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited

2. Mansa Nettey – CEO, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana

3. Alex Emmanuel Asiedu – Head of Investments, Africa Region, Standard Bank

4. Prof. Festus Ebo Turkson – Economist & Lecturer, University of Ghana

5. Josephine Anan-Ankomah – Group Executive- Commercial, Ecobank Group.

He however concluded by adding that “Your Excellency, the above names are just to give tangibility to the concept advised. I believe there are other equally competent candidates you may consider, but I, nonetheless, urge you to consider the guiding principle expatiated above – put the national interest above all else. Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown. Your current position is truly not envied.

"I have often said the presidency is easily the loneliest job in the world. Almost everyone, including your conjugants, is in pursuit of your influence for their private gain. You still will have to make a call!” Senyo noted.

Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:





SSD

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: