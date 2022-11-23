Possible replacements for Ofori-Atta that Akufo-Addo should consider – Senyo Hosi

Senyo Hosi

A financial and Economic Policy analyst Senyo Hosi, has short-listed some Ghanaians who are well vested in economic matters and can replace the Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to Senyo, it is time for the President to choose someone who will restore confidence to investors and also bring about political stability in the country.



In an open letter to the President, he said, “It is time for a technocratic and meritocratic appointment of one truly respected and accepted by the financial markets and across the political divide.



"I highly recommend you consult key stakeholders in the local and international markets (Banks, fund managers, Multilateral agencies, etc.) in your shortlisting and considerations,” he added.



He noted further that the following names are worth considering:



1. Dr. Maxwell Opoku Afari – First Deputy Governor, BoG

2. Mr. Albert Essien – Former Ecobank Group CEO



3. Mr. Simon Dornoo – Former President of GAB and current Chairman, ESLA PLC



4. Dr. Paul Acquah – Former Governor, BoG



5. Dr. Abdallah Ali-Nakyea – Tax Policy Expert, Lawyer, Economist & Lecturer



For the now vacant position of a minister of state in charge of finance after Charles Adu-Boahen’s sack, Senyo Hosi noted that the Finance Ministry must lead the charge as the size of government remains a challenge and a cause of worry for many Ghanaians.

He said: “As the size of government remains one of concern, there is no doubt that the Ministry of Finance should lead the way in its resizing.”



“ I recommend the following for consideration as the replacement for the Minister of State for Finance,” he added.



1. Mr. Kwamena Asomaning – CEO, Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited



2. Mansa Nettey – CEO, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana



3. Alex Emmanuel Asiedu – Head of Investments, Africa Region, Standard Bank

4. Prof. Festus Ebo Turkson – Economist & Lecturer, University of Ghana



5. Josephine Anan-Ankomah – Group Executive- Commercial, Ecobank Group.



He however concluded by adding that “Your Excellency, the above names are just to give tangibility to the concept advised. I believe there are other equally competent candidates you may consider, but I, nonetheless, urge you to consider the guiding principle expatiated above – put the national interest above all else. Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown. Your current position is truly not envied.



"I have often said the presidency is easily the loneliest job in the world. Almost everyone, including your conjugants, is in pursuit of your influence for their private gain. You still will have to make a call!” Senyo noted.



