0
Menu
Business

Possible transport fare increment looming - GPTRU

Trotro Drivers Nose Masks 6.png GPRTU announce possible transport fare increment

Sat, 11 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Due to the “significant hikes” in fuel prices recorded in the country, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) have scheduled a meeting in the coming week to discuss a "possible' increment in transport fare.

The move, leaders of the union explained has become necessary to allow drivers make up for their losses due to the continuous increment in fuel prices.

Deputy General Secretary in Charge of Operations, Richard Yaw Amankwah, told the Ghana News Agency that next week's meeting is crucial since their business has been badly affected.

“It is not our doing. The situation demands it. We are also consumers. Whenever fuel prices go up, it affects our business and even though we are not happy to increase transport fares, it will go against our business if we don’t do so,” Mr Amankwah explained.

It would be recalled that last month, Ghana recorded a 20% increment in transport fares, a situation that sparked outrage between some passengers and commercial drivers.

Currently, a litre of petrol is trading at an average of GH¢10.10.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo gov't promoting LGBTQ+ 'nonsense' - Tamale MP alleges
Akufo-Addo never took ex-gratia as minister, MP – Captain Smart
Ken Agyapong discontinues his defamation case against Kevin Taylor
Adom-Otchere claps back at Togbe Afede
Sam George ‘teases’ as pro-LGBTQ+ billboard is pulled down
Adom-Otchere lives by his stomach – Togbe Afede jabs
Why Togbe Afede gave Adom-Otchere his BMW 7 series for his wedding
Dancehall giant Sonni Balli is dead
E-Levy and 'failed' John Mahama are our weapons for election 2024 - Nana Akomea
Businessman claims ownership of Medikal’s mansion; drags him, others to court
Related Articles: