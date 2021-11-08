Power outages have reduced considerably in Accra Central – GRIDCo

The aim of GRIDCo is to provide stable and reliable power to Ghanaians

Power outages, popularly known as dumsor in Accra Central district have reduced considerably, Director of System Operations for Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), Mark Awuah Baah, has averred.



Also, the sending of power from Achimota or Adjiringanor to manage the power crisis in the Accra Central district has come to a halt due to the construction of a Bulk Supply Point in the district.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Sunday, October 7, 2021, Mr Baah said the construction of the Bulk Supply Point is to provide quality services to Ghanaians, ie, to ensure that there’s stable and reliable power to Ghanaians.

“Outages to the central business district have reduced actually. This is because we don’t need to send power from Achimota or Adjiringanor; now it is right at the business hub, so it has reduced outages considerably,” he said.



Mr Baah furthered that, “All these are required in order to ensure that outages to customers are minimised because customers want quality services.”



“We want to improve on our transmission line capacities and we’re doing that because we are planning the system in such a way so that should any transmission line go off, as a result of maintenance or there is a fault on it, the customer should not even sense it,” he added.



The Accra Central Bulk Supply Point project which was constructed in October 2018 was funded with a Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) grant of $40 million.



