Power outages killing businesses – Stan Dogbe complains

Stan Dogbe is an aide to the former President

An aide to the former President of Ghana, Stanislav Xoese Dogbe, has complained bitterly about how the intermittent power outages are affecting businesses in Ghana.

He explains that the instability of the power situation is having a toll on businesses in Ghana and therefore there is a need for the government to do something about it.



Stan Dogbe who made his opinion known in a post shared on social media said it’s worrying that the Energy Minister and the Information Minister keep lying to the people of Ghana when they are aware that “Dumsor Is Back”.



Stan Dogbe insists that governance in Ghana must be taken seriously and the lies being done away with by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration.



“I keep repeating that governance must be taken seriously and the thinking by Akufo-Addo and his administration that they can do just anything and lie to the people is a danger; the people will continue to lose faith and trust in the politician.”



Meanwhile, the Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has assured the people of Ghana that works are being done to end the power interruption.



He indicated that what is happening currently is not “Dumsor” like people are making the citizens believe but rather, works are being done by GRIDCo and therefore is affecting the power in the country.

Despite the lies by government officials, DUMSOR is not only increasing the already high cost of running businesses in Ghana, but is killing especially small businesses.



That’s why it is annoying hearing Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah and Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh lie to Ghanaians that there is no DUMSOR.



This morning they will go stand in front of their churches and worship God, yet won’t speak the truth. It is sickening the rate at which long periods of unplanned power cuts continue to affect businesses and increasing the cost of running the same.



I keep repeating that governance must be taken seriously and the thinking by Akufo-Addo and his administration that they can do just anything and lie to the people is a danger; the people will continue to lose faith and trust in the politician.