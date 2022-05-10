Power outages on Saturday caused by faulty equipment – GRIDCo

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh
The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has disclosed that the power outages that occurred on May 7, 2022, in parts of the country were a result of system disturbance.
According to GRIDCo, the faulty equipment challenges were experienced on the Takoradi–Winneba extension line.
“This caused forced outages within the coastal corridor of the National Grid which led to power supply interruptions in some parts of Greater Accra, Western/Central, Middle and Northern parts of the country,” GRIDCo explained in a statement on May 8, 2022.
The Company reiterated that the situation caused all generating plants in Aboadze, Bui and Kpong to shut down.
