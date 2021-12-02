Power outages to end by December 20 - GRIDCo to Kumasi residents, businesses

GRIDCo has assured that the frequent power cuts in Kumasi will end before the year ends

Power outages in Kumasi will end soon - GRIDCo

Asantehene says power outages have destroyed his appliances



GRIDCo asks the people of Kumasi to be patient as the situation is being resolved



The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has assured the people of Kumasi of efforts being put in place to restore power supply to the area.



According to GRIDCo, 330kV Aboadze to Kumasi transmission lines at Bogoso were damaged by a communication tower, leading to the recent power outages in Kumasi and efforts are being put in place to deal with the situation.



The Ashanti Region has been experiencing power outages since November 9 from the peak hours of 6 pm to 11 pm each night.



The situation, according to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has destroyed all his home appliances.

In an interview with 3fm on the Sunrise show on Thursday, the Director of Northern Network Services at GRIDCo, Ing. Vincent Boakye assured that the power outages will end soon saying, “by 20th December, the intermittent power cuts will stop”.



“It will stop on or before 20,” he stressed.



He added that “we intend to improve on the services but the information wasn’t put out the way it was expected".



He appealed to the people of Kumasi to be patient as the company puts measures in place to resolve the issues resulting in frequent power outages.



“What we beg of the people of Greater Kumasi is to bear with us because it goes off depending on the load of the day. It will mostly go off in the evenings between 6pm and 11pm”.