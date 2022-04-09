1
Menu
Business

Power outages to hit parts of Accra for 11 weeks - GRIDCo

Dumsor 1 610x400 Parts of Accra will experience power outages for 84 days

Sat, 9 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Power outages to hit Accra from April 9, 2022

ECG customers to be affected

GRIDCO to undertake reconstruction works on power transmission lines

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has announced some parts of Accra will experience power outrages from Saturday, April 9, 2022 to June 30, 2022.

According to a statement issued, the outages are due to the reconstruction works on power transmission lines along the Achimota substation to the Mallam junction substation being undertaken GRIDCo.

“The outage is to enable GRIDCo to upgrade the transmission capacity on each line. This important exercise is to meet the growing demand for electricity in Accra and its environs," the statement said.

The outage will affect customers served by the Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) distribution systems crossing these transmission lines (between the Achimota Substation at Dzorwulu and Avenor in Accra) during the day, for the stated period,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Energy had earlier debunked suggestions of an imminent power outage in the country after a former Power Minister [Kwabena Donkor] had indicated of a looming power crisis due to power generation concerns.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I won't stoop to your level and insult you – Former Tourism Minister hits back at Adom-Otchere
Adwoa Safo did not vote against Mike Oquaye in Speaker election – NPP MP
Passenger on British Airways flight gives frightening account of how aircraft circled for over one hour
I became my father's driver aftter failing A-level exam - Ken Ofori-Atta
'Stop fooling' – Adom-Otchere goes wild on NDC’s Zita Benson over dumsor at KIA claims
NDC's Baba Kamara appointed sole distributor of Dangote fertilizer across West Africa
Government bringing back tollbooths but will automate them – Ken Agyapong
Why I am donating GH¢10,000 each to all 275 constituencies – Ken Agyapong
Prof. Adei wrongly claims corruption 'was worse under Mahama' per CPI data
Buried human skull, cat head exhumed from church altar at Kasoa
Related Articles: