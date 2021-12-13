Power supply restored in Yilo and Manya Krobo

Residents jubilated on Sunday afternoon when the lights came on

Electricity power supply has been restored to residents of Yilo Krobo Municipality and Lower Manya Krobo Municipality in the Eastern region.

Residents shouted and jubilated on Sunday afternoon when the lights came on.



For a week, they have lived in the dark following the cut in power supply which affected individuals, businesses, healthcare facilities and posed a security threat.



It is been a deadlock between the ECG and the residents on payments issues.



Demands from the United Krobo Youth group caused the ECG’s drastic action of cutting bulk power supply to the residents.

The ECG also did so due to unpaid bills, illegal connections and threats on their staff and further moved its operational office to Juapong in the Volta region.



Over the weekend the Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare was in the community to engage with all parties before meeting youth of the two Municipalities.



He cautioned the youth against the destruction of properties and attack on his men.



The IGP declared action would be taken against any recalcitrant resident.