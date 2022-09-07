0
Power tariffs: ECG technicians to 'storm' homes to fix meters with anomalies

Some technicians will be deplored to various homes to fix meters with abnormalities after the implementation of the PURC-approved tariffs on September 1 2022, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced.

The power distribution company added that these technicians will also reprogramme the meters of customers to restore their power supply.

This move comes after ECG identified a technical challenge with the purchase of power by customers from vendors.

According to ECG, the teething challenge has to do with the date functionality drifts in some prepaid meters of customers.

In a press statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the power distribution company said, "The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) wishes to inform our customers and all stakeholders that following the implementation of the PURC-approved tariff effective September 1, 2022, we noticed that some of our prepaid meters (BOT, ALPHA, ECASH) are not responding accurately to power purchased by customers."

“However, customers whose prepaid meters run into negative balances after purchasing electricity should please note that our technicians are making frantic efforts to visit your premises to remedy the situation by reprogramming the meters to ensure the refund of your credits and restore power supply,” it added.

It would be recalled that the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) on Monday, August 15, 2022, announced an increment in electricity and water tariffs.

Electricity tariff was increased by 27.15% whiles water tariff was pegged at 21.55%.



