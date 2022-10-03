3
Power vending woes: I don’t feel sabotaged – ECG boss

Samuel Dubik Mahama 660x424.png Managing Director of Electricity Company Ghana, Samuel Dubik Mahama

Mon, 3 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Managing Director of Electricity Company Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, is optimistic that challenges with the power distributing company’s prepaid vending system will be resolved by Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

According to the ECG MD, customers will be able to purchase prepaid credits without challenges.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, October 3, 2022, Mr Mahama, also debunked claims that he was being sabotaged.

He said: “I don’t feel sabotaged. I don’t feel sabotaged at all.”

“I just feel we are working and there are challenges and in every working environment there are pushes and there are pools, and we just have to work hard to ensure that the right systems are put in place, so things move in the right direction,” he stated.

He added: “It is work that we are doing. So we plead with you to help us help you. We have challenges, but we believe by close of work today, most of the machines will be working well and everyone will be able to buy their power.”

Power consumers across certain parts of the country have for the past six days been unable to purchase power on their prepaid meters because of a technical challenge that affected ECG’s prepaid metering systems.

