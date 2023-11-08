Practice of defacing road infrastructure with ads, notices ‘unacceptable’ – Roads Ministry to public

File photo

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has bemoaned the defacing of public road infrastructure across the country with adverts and notices.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Ministry, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.



“This usually occurs in the form of installation of outdoor advertisement structures (billboards, signposts etc.) in the median and inappropriate locations at intersections of our road network, as well as posting notices road signs, traffic signs and traffic controllers,” the Ministry stated.



It indicated that the “practice is unacceptable” and contravenes provisions of the Ghana Standard Authority’s Advertisement Specification for Outdoor Signs."



It highlighted the effects of the practice including: “Driver distractions, Devaluation of the road infrastructure and furniture, poor aesthetics of the public realm, misinformation to drivers.”

It urged the Advertising Association of Ghana “to enforce its code of conduct with respect to the installation of outdoor advertisement structures.”



It further urged “all Assemblies to consult the Road Agencies at the Regional level before issuing permits for adverts and notices along road corridors.”



The Ministry also called on the Ghana Police Service to “ensure the enforcement of LI 2180 in order to protect and preserve” the country’s road infrastructure.