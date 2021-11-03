Premium quality brands shortlisted for Global Business Quality Awards 2021

The awards are scheduled for Thursday, November 25, 2021, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra

Source: Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana

Some Global premium quality brands in Ghana have been shortlisted to receive the Global business quality honors at the fifth edition of the Global Business Quality Awards and Breakfast Conference scheduled for Thursday, November 25, 2021, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on the theme, “Promoting quality Global brands and business leaders in Ghana.”

The Global Business Quality Award is an initiative of the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) organizers of the prestigious Made in Ghana Awards and Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executive Awards in Ghana.



The award will honor 30 most-celebrated Premium Quality Global brands and Quality Leadership personalities, under the distinguished patronage of Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mrs. Claudia Turbay Quintero, Colombian Ambassador and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Mrs. Stephanie Sullivan, the U.S. Ambassador, Mr. Sugandh Rajaran, Indian High Commissioner; Mr. Jean Claude Galea Mallia, Maltese High Commissioner; Mr. Maher Kheir, Lebanese Ambassador, Mr. Eliphas M. Barine, Kenyan High Commissioner; Mr. Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General, AFCFTA, Ms. Grace Jeanet Mason, South African High Commissioner, Mr. Khalifa Yousif Alzaabi, United Emirates Ambassador, Mrs. Delese Mimi Darko, CEO, Food and Drugs Authority and Prof. Alex Dodoo, Director General, Ghana Standards Authority.



The official premium quality companies nominees shortlisted are Kosmos Energy Ghana, Jay Kay Industries & Investments Ltd, ECOM Ghana, Compu-Ghana Ltd, Absa Bank Ghana, Interplast Ltd, Zeepay Ghana Limited, ITALKOL Ghana/Velo West Africa Limited, THP Ghana Ltd, Electroland Ghana Limited, Kiteko Ghana Ltd, Emirates Airline, Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, StarLife Assurance Co. Ltd, JL Properties Ghana, KAB-FAM Ghana Ltd, AlphaTND Limited, Azar Group, Yara Ghana Limited, AB & David Law Firm, Premier Health Insurance. Ashfoam Ghana and Rabito Clinic.



The Global Business Quality Awards 2021 fifth edition is an Awards and business breakfast networking event designed to promote, advertise premium quality, the most valuable and admirable global brands in Ghana that have met the standard of premium quality and have been judged to be truly exceptional. The business breakfast will also present a great networking opportunity for global businesses to access new ideas to successfully grow their businesses in Ghana.

The Awards and breakfast networking event is the only global quality award in Ghana that measures global quality brand strength based on three key criteria, economic success in the market, best-selling quality brand, and popularity among consumers.



The Premium/Best quality Brand categories include Global Premium Quality Brands of the Decade, Global Premium Quality brands of the Year 2020 Award, Global Best quality Brands of the Year 2020 Awards, and Most Popular Brands of the Year 2020 Award.



The Quality Leadership personality Award categories include Quality Leadership Award 2020, Woman Leadership Award, Corporate Leadership Award, Business Leadership Award and Public Service Leadership Award 2020.