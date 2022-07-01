Premix fuel: We closed fishing season before official notice - Volta fishermen

File photo

Source: GNA

Emmanuel Anomoo Tettey, Public Relations Officer for Volta Region fishermen has called on government to ensure regular supply of premix fuel to fishers during the next fishing season.

He said though the month-long closed season for artisanal and semi-industrial fishers was taking effect from July 1, many fishing crews in the region stopped going on fishing expeditions weeks ago due to scarcity of premix fuel.



Mr Tettey was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in his reaction to the 2022 closed season being implemented by Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development in collaboration with the Fisheries Commission.

“We don’t have any problem with the closed fishing season. Our problem has been the unavailability of premix fuel for us to go fishing with. The closed season is just taking effect, but a lot of fishing crews have their canoes and boats decked to the shore. We’ve closed the season weeks ago because there is no fuel to go to sea with," he said.



"This has implications for us as it affected productivity and savings that can be made in readiness for the seasonal closure. My appeal to the Premix Secretariat and government is that upon resumption of fishing season in August, efforts should be made to ensure regular supply of the commodity to us,” he appealed.