Preparations at Central Expo on-going 

Photo of preparatory works

Source: GNA

Feverish preparations are underway at the Adisadel Park for the Central Region’s Trade, Tourism and Investment Fair which, comes off from Saturday, July 23 to Saturday, July 30.

Dubbed “Central Expo 22,” it is being held on the theme: “Promoting trade, tourism and investment in the Central Region - challenges, prospects and solutions,” and aims to stimulate business and economic activities in the region.



The event will officially be opened by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, July 25.



Canopies and exhibition booths were being mounted when the Ghana News Agency visited the Adisadel School Park, the venue for the weeklong event at 15:30 hours.

Prospective participants who trooped in and out of the venue were greeted by a very clean environment with waste bins stationed at vantage points.



Bushes around the walled park as well as debris were being cleared.



The exhibition will hold between 08:00 hours and 20:00 hours each day.