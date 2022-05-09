Prepare for economic crisis in good time to avert shocks - Seth Terkper

Seth Tekper is former finance minister

Preparing for economic crisis will reduce shocks, Former Finance Minister

‘Crisis is inevitable’, Terkper



I acknowledge that we are in hard times, Bawumia



Former Finance Minister, Seth Terkper has urged the government to ensure that economic crisis is prepared for to help absorb shocks in case they occur.



According to him, unanticipated disasters can cause the country to go back to begging.



In a tweet on Monday, May 9, Mr. Terkper said “Lesson: crisis is inevitable; prepare for them in good time, not during the crisis (else you go begging). Rational for boosting Stabilization Fund better with 3 oilfields (pre-COVID, Ukraine, etc.) than we did with one field?”

The former Finance Minister however recounted that the erstwhile Mahama administration also encountered some challenges including the global financial challenge, shortage of gas supply from Nigeria, single spine, and fall in commodity prices but was able to surmount them.



He cites the discovery of three oil fields an end to the Petroleum Revenue Management Act buffers, as part of measures to take care of the situation.



Seth Tekper noted that the lack of preparedness by the Akufo-Addo administration as far as the COVID-19 crisis was concerned led to the many challenges the country is facing currently.



“To diminish the impact of Global financial crisis, shortage of gas supply from Nigeria, single spine, fall in commodity prices (2014) is to explain why, with 3 oil fields, we stopped PRMA buffers, failed to anticipate COVID-19 and struggle to manage the crisis with about $6b.”



Meanwhile, Dr. Bawumia in his address on the state of the Ghanaian economy stated attributed the current economic hardships to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

“The increase in commodity prices has been exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Russia and Ukraine together account for 30 per cent of the global wheat export. The longer the conflict the greater will be the disruptions to global food supply. The country is also likely to slow global growth.



“According to the AfDB the price of wheat has shot up by 62 per cent since the war begun. The price of fertilizer is up by 300 per cent, the price of maize is up by 36 per cent since the war begin . Here in Ghana 60 per cent of our total imports of iron ore and steel are from Ukraine.



“Russia accounts for some 30 per cent of Ghana’s imported grains, 50 per cent of flour and 39 per cent of fertilizer . So we are directly affected by the Russia-Ukraine ware. Unfortunately, we do not know when it will be over. The global increase in fuel prices is causing hardship.”



“The economy is what we feel in our pockets. I acknowledge that we are going through difficult times, this is the reality. Our economy is experiencing rising prices of fuel and virtually all commodities. Prices are on the rise.”



“These have come at a surprise to many Ghanaians and many questions have been asked about the state of the economy.