Prepare for new transport fares – GPRTU

Passengers boarding a commercial bus popularly referred to as 'trotro'

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The leadership of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, GPRTU, in another meeting held on March 5, 2022, deliberated on a possible increment in transport fares which will take effect from Friday, April 8, 2022.

The Union earlier suspended the 15 percent increase in transportation fares hoping the government will make a substantial reduction in fuel prices.

Speaking on Behind the News, General Secretary of the GPRTU, Godfred Abulbire said a number of engagements with the government have been unsuccessful, hence the need for the new fares.

He however said the increment might be more than the 15% communicated earlier, as fuel prices keep rising.

He spoke to Yvonne Atilego’s announcement of a total of 15 pesewas reduction on some build-up levies and taxes on fuel prices is not enough.

He, therefore, asked commuters to prepare for the new fares to avoid any misunderstandings.

