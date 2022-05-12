0
Present urgent economic rescue plan to address cost of living crisis – Ablakwa to govt

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Inflation hits 23.6%

Mass excruciating suffering unbearable, Ablakwa

Transportation, food, electricity bills main drivers of inflation in Ghana, GSS

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called on government to as a matter of urgency come up with plans to rescue Ghanaians from the high cost of living.

According to him, the economic rescue plan will allow Ghanaians to heave a sigh of relief amidst the economic challenges.

In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa stated that the excruciating suffering of Ghanaians now unbearable.

"Did Prez Akufo-Addo lead KUMEPREKO demonstrations against Prez Rawlings only to become President and create SIEMEPREKO economic conditions? The mass excruciating suffering is now unbearable. Govt must present an urgent economic rescue plan to address the cost of living crisis," Okudzeto Ablakwa's tweet read.

His comment comes after the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Wednesday, May 11 announced that the national year-on-year inflation rate for April this year was 23.6%.

This is a 4.2 percentage points higher than the 19.4% recorded in March 2022.

According to reports, this 23.6% is the highest inflation rate in 18 years.

The Ghana Statistical Service noted that the main drivers of inflation were transportation, food, electricity, among others.

