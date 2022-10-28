Presidency budget too high; cut it – Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Former President Mahama has called on government to bring the country’s public expenditure within acceptable and prudent limits.

According to him, the 30% cut in expenditure across board announced by the Minister in his mid-year budget statement was ineffective.



"It appears that this cut is not working as Government expenditure in the first half of the year appears to have significantly exceeded the target," Mr Mahama said while speaking on the Ghanaian economy on the topic 'Building the Ghana we want'.



He added that the “Minister rather than a vague reference to percentage cuts, must be specific in what areas these expenditures are to be cut.



“This will give a clear picture of the expenditure reduction and how much will be saved from the directive.”

He intimated that some austerity measures ought to be taken including reducing the size of government, scrapping or merging needless secretariats and agencies, and cutting the Budget of the Office of Government Machinery among others.



“The budget of the Office of Government Machinery has ballooned over the last six years from a little over GH¢700 million to GH¢ 3.1 billion in 2022.



“Expenditure rationalization, to be successful, must first start in the President’s office. Substantial savings of GH¢ 1 billion or more can be made by slashing the budget of the Office of Government Machinery.”



