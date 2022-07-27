Presidency, police perceived as most corrupt institutions in Ghana - Afrobarometer report

The Jubilee House is the seat of Ghana's presidency

The Ghana Police Service and the Office of the President have been cited as the most perceived corrupt institutions in Ghana.

The latest Afrobarometer report has shown that perceptions of corruption among public officials and public institutions have increased compared to 2019.



The survey sought to ask respondents, “How many of the following people do you think are involved in corruption or haven’t you heard enough about them to say?”



The report stated that among key public officials, the police, the Presidency, MPs, judges, magistrates, and tax officials are most widely perceived as corrupt.



The CDD report also noted that more than three-fourths (77%) of Ghanaians say the level of corruption in the country increased “somewhat” or “a lot” over the past year, a 24-percentage-point jump compared to 2019.



Fewer than one-third (30%) of Ghanaians believe that people can report corruption without fear of retaliation, a decline by 4 percentage points compared to 2019, the report stated.

The report highlights the most perceived corrupt officials as follows:



1. Police



2. Office of the Presidency



3. Members of Parliament



4. Judges and magistrates

5. Tax officials



6. Electoral Commission



7. Servants



8. MMDCEs



9. Business executives

10. Assembly men and women



11. Traditional leaders



12. Religious leaders



13. Public media



14. Private media

15. Non-governmental organizations



SSD/FNOQ