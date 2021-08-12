President Akufo-Addo appoints Tony Oteng Gyasi as new GRA Board Chair

Tony Oteng Gyasi is new Board Chairman of the GRA

A former president of the Association of the Ghana Industries, Tony Oteng Gyasi, has been appointed by president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as new Board Chair of the Ghana Revenue Authority.



The GRA is the revenue arm of government charged with the task of assessing, collecting and accounting for tax revenue in Ghana.



Oteng Gyasi who will replace Professor Stephen Adei is expected to bring his expertise towards the management and transformation of government’s revenue arm.

Ken Ofori-Atta who inaugurated nine-member board of the GRA charged them to work assiduously in streamlining the business strategy of the authority and curbing the loopholes in tax compliance.



“I assure you that the Ministry of Finance will support you as you go about creating a fit-for-purpose GRA capable of mobilising the needed resources to support Ghana’s transformation, thereby creating jobs for our youth, boosting economic growth and supporting the country’s stability,” the finance minister said.



Other Board members of the GRA include Mr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, Adelaide Ahwireng, Rev. Prof. Peter Ohene Kyei, Kwabena Boateng, Dela Obeng-Sakyi and Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Agyei.



Meanwhile, government has tasked the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to mobilize over GH¢50 billion as revenue for the 2021 financial year.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta told the new GRA board said the total amount, GH¢57.06 billion, if achieved, represents a 25.7% growth over the GH¢45.4 billion collected the previous year.