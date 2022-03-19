President Akufo-Addo faces tough choices as economy vacillates

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

After coming into power in 2001, President John Agyekum Kufuor, the first president from the Dankwa-Busia-Dombo stock to hold the highest office of the land after the coming into force of the 1992 constitution, faced a difficult choice: to wallow in debt or seek debt forgiveness by signing onto the Highly Indebted Poor Country (HIPC) programme.

His government walked into the programme with humble-optimism and walked out healed to shoulder the economic fortunes of the country. His government produced some of the best economic indicators the country has seen after the HIPC programme.



Some twenty years after, the second president from the Dankwa-Busia-Dombo tradition is faced with a similar difficult choice: listen to the voice of the masses and drop the proposed 1.75% E-Levy and turn to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for salvation or risk losing the next election by pushing through with the E-levy and ignore the IMF.



President Akufo-Addo, just like his colleagues in Africa and other parts of the world who came into power about half a decade ago, have had to deal with some of the most difficult periods of mankind’s history.



The joyous Year of Return tourism drive in 2019, led by the drummer-in-chief, President Akufo-Addo, attracted thousands of people of African descent into Ghana and with it unprecedented tourism receipt. Gains made quickly withered away with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2021—just three months after a successful culmination of the Year of Return year-long festivities.



With a depleted revenue envelope after two stressful years of the pandemic, government sought to target some low-hanging fruits to solve its immediate financial need while working on a long-term plan.

However, fierce resistance of the proposed E-Levy by the Minority in Parliament and the general public, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has worsened living condition due to rising fuel prices and accompanying surge in food prices, is what has forced government to rethink its approach and the proposal altogether.



President Akufo-Addo is currently chairing a meeting with all NPP Members of Parliament, his Ministers, and senior executives of his party at Peduase Presidential Lodge in Aburi. The meeting, which will end on Sunday, seeks solutions to the E-levy versus IMF enigma and how to deal with the rising cost of fuel and food prices.



To mitigate the impact of the surge in fuel prices on consumers, the decision to reduce three different taxes on fuel or otherwise will be taken at the crunch meeting this weekend.



The special petroleum tax, energy sector recovery levy, and sanitation and pollution tax in the price build-up of fuel are now under review.



The price of petrol, which was selling for about GH¢8.22 per liter 72 hours ago, has now crossed the GH¢9.7 mark. Diesel is nearing GH¢11 mark.

Increases at the pumps locally is driven by a surge in the price of the commodity on the international market following the Ukraine-Russian conflict that has led to a dip in supply and a local currency that is performing poorly against major trading currencies.



Another issue begging for attention at the 3-day meeting in Peduase is the re-opening of the country’s land borders and what becomes of the US$150 and US$50 charged international and ECOWAS citizens for PCR test upon arrival at Kotoka International Airport.



Like his compatriot, President Kufuor, will a humble-optimism lead to the IMF highway or a stoic belief in the capacity to generate much-needed revenue domestically lead to domesticated solutions. This is the longest weekend for the Akufo-Addo administration and the decisions taken will echo for years to come.