President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo applauds MTN Ghana, asks companies to emulate the company’s achievements

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, government officials and MTN Ghana leadership

Source: MTN Ghana

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has applauded MTN Ghana’s successes within the past two and a half decades. The President said MTN Ghana deserves commendation for the achievements it has attained over the past 25 years.

The President said this during the official launch of MTN Ghana’s 25th anniversary at an impressive ceremony held in Accra on June 2, 2021. The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Communications and Digitalization Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful saw the unveiling of the 25th-anniversary logo and a host of activities outlined for the anniversary period. The ceremony was also attended by other Regulators, Partners, Suppliers and the Media. MTN Ghana Board Chairman Dr Ishmael Yamson and the MTN Foundation Board Chairman Prof Franklin Manu along with the members of both Boards and Executives of MTN were present at the event.



Speaking at the event, President Akufo-Addo said, “Your slogan ‘Everywhere You Go' says it all. My heartfelt congratulations go to all staff of the organization, policymakers, regulators, service providers and MTN subscribers past and present. Government appreciates your hard work and continuous contributions to the telecommunications sector and the country as a whole”. He added, “We are confident that many more organisations will be inspired by your 25-year journey and successfully emulate your achievements.”



The anniversary launch was an opportunity to recount the immense contributions of MTN Ghana to the growth of Ghana’s telecommunications and ICT sector.



The CEO of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh, used the occasion to express his appreciation to all those who have contributed to the success of the business. He said, “We are deeply humbled and recognize that this achievement has only been possible with the support and contributions of so many before us, who have toiled and built the foundations upon which we stand today.







He said, “I will also like to recognize the role the people of Ghana have played in MTN’s business successes. Firstly, for giving us the opportunity to serve you and secondly, for your patronage, feedback and loyalty over the past 25 years”. Whilst recounting the achievements of the company, the CEO said, “we have impacted the lives of Ghanaians in many ways over including our social interventions in communities around the country through the MTN Ghana Foundation and our financial inclusion efforts. Selorm Adadevoh also used the opportunity to share the future focus of the business.





Some of the dignitaries at the event included the South African High Commissioner Madam Grace Jeanette Mason, the Former Deputy Minister of Communications and a former Executive of MTN Ghana, George Andah, Director General of the NCA Mr Joe Anokye, CEO of Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications Dr.Ken Ashigbey and the CEO of the Ghana South Africa Business Chamber Grant Webber. The CEO of Ghana Investment Promotion Center Mr Yofi Grant as well as the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Communications Cynthia Mamle Morrison and some members of the committee were also present. The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission Rev Daniel Ogbamey Tetteh, MD of the Ghana Stock Exchange Mr Ekow Afedzie, the Director-General of NITA Richard Ofosu Kyere, GIFEC Administrator Mr Kofi Asante all attended the event.







The Head of Payment Systems of the Bank of Ghana Dr Setor Amediku, Head of Innovation and Fintec Head of the Bank of Ghana Kwame Oppong, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Affail Monney and the CEO of the Consumer Protection Agency, Mr Kofi Kapito, CEO of Huawei Technologies Tommy Zhou graced the occasion with their presence.







Customers of MTN Ghana were also informed of a number of promotions designed to reward them for their loyalty to the brand over the past 25 years. The promotions include the ‘Good Day promo’, ‘National Promo’, and ‘Top 2500 customer’s promo’. Prizes to be won include, cars, phones, electronic devices, data and airtime.