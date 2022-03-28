2
President can show leadership by engaging NDC for economic ideas – Samoa Addo

Samoa Addo1 Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo, private legal practitioner

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

No political party has all the solutions,

Let NDC help with economic ideas, NPP told

You need a united front for governance, Legal practitioner

Private legal practitioner, Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo, has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo can reach out to the opposition NDC for some ideas on how to run the economy.

Speaking in an interview on Asaase Radio, he intimated that a joint effort from the various political parties could solve most of the country’s economic challenges.

“If the President is not willing to show leadership by engaging the NDC then let us continue the way we are going. Things will continue on this downward spiral. From the outside, it is easy to say you will change the structures [of the economy] … because of power you stood on platforms and denigrated your opponents for power. Now you are in power."

“…How have you improved the conditions of Ghanaians? Governance is not easy and that is why you need everybody on board because you cannot fight the external forces of the world if you do not have a united front [locally],” Addo added.

Samoa Addo opined that no single party has all the solutions to the country’s problems, adding that each group must consult each other on certain issues.

According to him, government needs to devise new ways of governance because the state of Ghana’s parliament currently demands that the Minority approves certain projects before implementation, for example, the E-Levy.

He said: “Nobody can say that the President has not done anything but he and his government cannot succeed on their own. The truth is this, no one party has all the solutions to the national [economic] problems we face as a country. We [the NDC] have ideas, you also need the opposition [the NDC’s vote] to pass the E-Levy. So, you cannot go about the way you’re governing; the same way you have been governing since 2017, it just won’t work.”

The legal practitioner proposed that a national forum on the economy must take place to solicit for long-term solutions to deal with the economic challenges Ghana faces currently.

