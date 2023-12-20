President’s National Awards for Export Achievement 2023: Full list of winners

President Akufo-Addo with some of the winners ina group photograph

A host of entities were honoured at the 31st and 32nd President’s National Awards for Export Achievement held at Kempinski Hotel, Accra on December 19, 2023.

Having contributed a noteworthy USD 3.5 billion to the Ghanaian economy in 2022, reflecting a commendable 6% growth from the preceding year, the event, themed 'Recognizing Excellence: Driving Sustainable Exports to Accelerate Ghana's Prosperity,' aimed to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of exporters for their outstanding performance.



The colourful event, complemented by music and cultural display was graced by the presence of Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The president commended their determined efforts, recognizing the substantial impact on Ghana’s economic landscape, job market dynamics, and the positive reverberations on our balance of payments.



Emphasizing the imperative to harness the potential embedded in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, the president underscored its transformative capacity to propel annual economic indices by USD35 billion and extricate 30 million individuals from poverty.



On her part, Osafohene Dr. Afua Asabea Asare I, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), highlighted that the theme aligns with GEPA’s organization's vision to lead the charge in facilitating, promoting, and advancing Ghana's export agenda.

Other dignitaries at the event were Minister of Trade and Industry, K.T Hammond; Deputy Minister for Energy, Herbert Krapa and many others.



B5 Plus won the Exporter of the Year title for both 2021 and 2022, while Touch Skies and DTRT secured the Woman Exporter of the Year awards for 2021 and 2022, respectively.



Azar Paint Company Limited and Lion Aluminum were honored with the prestigious Hall of Fame recognition awards. Mrs. Agnes Gifty Adjei-Sam received a commendable 23-year Long Service Award for her firm dedication to the success of the Ghana Export Promotion and the broader export community.



Check out the full list of winners below.











