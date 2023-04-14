Price increment not our fault – Traders Advocacy Group

Foodstuff

Traders Advocacy Group (TAG) has said price increases on the market are not the fault of traders because the expense of doing business has escalated to astronomical proportions.

According to the group, traders are unable to travel or import goods because of capital losses.



The group noted that policymakers are not doing enough to put the appropriate policies in place to assist trade facilitation in the country.



In a statement, the group explained that as far as the commodity market is concerned, importation is necessary because some goods cannot be produced in Ghana. It said imports provide over 60 percent of the nation’s needs but the cost of importation has escalated.



It, therefore, called on Ghanaian traders to disregard groups that issue orders without taking into account the traders’ perspective on the facts.

It noted that retailers do not need to reduce their prices and run the danger of capital loss because the inflation rate is declining while adding that there are many factors, not just one, influencing the drop in pricing.



For Ghanaians to be safeguarded from price hikes, TAG called on the government to listen to their plea for a decrease in the cost of doing business in the country.



This statement comes on the back of a call by the leadership of some traders for their members to reduce prices in the market because inflation rate was declining.